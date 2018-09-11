Seven Tiny Thoughts on Raw

For the most part, the last Raw before any pay-per-view is highly skippable. With the table mostly set for Hell in a Cell, all WWE really needed to do was remind fans to tune in on Sunday.

And that’s pretty much what Raw was — one long commercial.

Despite Raw being a three-hour push notification, some important things did happen. While they may not pay off this Sunday, WWE is setting the table for storylines that will carry them through 2018.

So let’s crack open this arbitrary show and see if we can over analyze some of finer points of WWE.

What Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee Means

Even after taking a night to sleep on it, I don’t think the inclusion of Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee changes much for Hell in a Cell. I can see him begging Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman to not throw the other off the top of the cage, but I don’t see him affecting the match’s outcome.

So why is he even involved? Well, nostalgia is WWE’s best commodity and considering Sunday marks 20 years since The Undertaker tried to kill Foley in their infamous HIAC match, his presence seems fitting enough.

I’ll guess WWE has a small angle planned. But regardless, I think Foley and Reigns end up hugging after the match.

Dean Ambrose Speaks!

Now I may be wrong, but I think Monday was the first time Ambrose was given some dialogue since his return from injury. While it was just a playful skit with the local sheriff, it was a nice reminder of Ambrose’ anti-hero charm.

I’m not sure what WWE has in store for Ambrose moving forward, but I’ll guess it’s good. Dean is one of WWE’s most popular Superstars. His contrarian gimmick will always play well and I think this time next year he may be Universal Champion.

The Bellas Officialy in the Microwave

It may not be cool to say this, but the Bellas are a vital piece of WWE in 2018. With Brie competing at Hell in a Cell and Nikki winning matches on Raw, it looks like the rest of 2018 will be Bella-themed.

Neither has indicated that they want to wrestle full-time for the next 45 years, so I’ll assume that this current chapter will be a short one. It could culminate at Evolution in October or it could run through WrestleMania. Regardless of how long it lasts, the Bellas are have no shortage of camera time.

About Raw’s Tag Team Championships

WWE officially booked Ziggler and McIntyre against Rollins and Ambrose for HIAC during Raw’s third hour. While it may be tempting to give The Shield every belt possible, I’ll bet Ziggler and McIntyre keep their titles on Sunday.

There’s more to be gained by delaying Ambrose and Rollins’ coronation, plus, Rollins still has the Intercontinental Championship to nurse.

The Joint Pay-Per-View Effect

Earlier this summer, WWE decided to combine Raw and SmackDown for all pay-per-views, not just the big ones. This was a move in the name of quality control, but it also means that fewer Superstars will get off the bench for such events.

Right now, names like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, will be watching HIAC like the rest of us. While it’s unfortunate they won’t be included, this means matches will matter as WWE will be forced to only use developed storylines for their pay-per-views.

Let’s Buy Stock in Authors of Pain

Like most NXT call-ups, The Authors of Pain arrive in WWE with no plans. However now that they’ve added Drake Maverick, it looks like they may have been given a little direction.

Once people realize they aren’t The Shield, AOP have a good chance of making an impact. Color me optimistic.

Triple H Plays Heel

As we all know, it’s impossible to boo The Undertaker unless he’s riding a motorcycle. While Triple H’s suit-wearing character has always been a bad guy, WWE made it clear who the villain will be at Super Show-Down.

It will be interesting to how things unfold between Taker and Triple H next month but I’m guessing it ends with everybody getting super kicked by Shawn Michaels.