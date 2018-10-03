Seven Tiny Thoughts on Raw

Without a traditional pay-per-view to build in October, it seemed highly likely that the month’s first episode of Raw would be 180 minutes of WWE treading water. But that’s not at all what happened.

WWE uncorked a great episode of Raw, but the Seattle crowd may deserve more credit than anyone. Their reactions, even to the skippable parts of the show, gave Raw and undeniable energy. Luckily, WWE gave them plenty to react to as Elias’ Supersonic punch and the Attitude Era main event were some of the better moments of 2018.

So let’s get into WWE’s final Raw before the Super Show-Down, and discuss everything Vince McMahon gave us on October 1.

Dean Ambrose’s Heel Turn Enters Hyper Speed

Dean Ambrose turning heel was expected, but I sincerely thought WWE would wait until 2019. While he has yet to do anything drastic, it certainly appears that Ambrose will have a very violent meltdown in the near future.

While a Shield reunion is always fun, things are better when they’re turning on one another. However, Ambrose’s turn will likely make him one of the more adored Superstars in WWE en route to putting him on the short list of potential Universal Champions.

Ambrose could flip as early as the Super Show-Down, but I’ll put my money on Survivor Series.

Nostalgia Wins

I’ve been guilty of turning my nose up at Triple H’s and The Undertaker’s Super Show-Down program. However, after last night, I’m in.

Despite the youngest man in this feud being 49, there’s something about older wrestlers that is undeniable: they know how to make the audience care. After 30 years in the business, Kane, Taker, HBK, and Triple H are all keenly aware of how to execute a story. And to see them still doing it in their 50’s was a joy to watch.

Even if You Don’t Like Roman Reigns, You Still Do

Roman Reigns relationship with the WWE Universe been examined to exhaustion, but I do want to underline that people really do love this dude.

Sure, he gets his boos, but Reigns has the ability to convert fans in the middle of his matches. Monday was just the latest example of this as the crowd went from luke-warm to high-fiving after his spear.

You don’t don’t have to like Reigns, but even now, he’s better than we’re giving him credit for

Elias Knifes Seattle

If you didn’t know, never bring up the Supersonics while in Seattle. Unless you’re getting paid to be booed.

Luckily, that is exactly Elias job description and he certainly made his money on Raw. Seattle’s reaction to the barb was memorable, to say the least—both Elias and Kevin Owens seemed like they weren’t sure how what to do next, so they just soaked in the mess they created.

It was a beautiful thing.

.@IAmEliasWWE said having a basketball team in Seattle doesn’t make sense. The people of Seattle didn’t like that ONE BIT. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JSLE0mE73N — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2018

WWE Likes Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott may be the next unheralded NXT call up to make noise on the WWE roster. Given her status as a faction leader, Riott already has an enviable spot in WWE’s rosters. That’s no accident as Riot has been given several big opportunities this year and has answered the call each time.

Raw was yet another cookie for her as she got to mix it up with WWE’s top employee, Ronda Rousey in a fun match. Eventually, Riott will be a major player in the women’s division.

Bobby Roode’s Slump

I realize that Bobby Roode losing to Konnor was part of WWE executing a story, but it still felt icky to watch.

Nothing against Konnor and The Ascension, but seeing Roode eat such an uninspiring pin really underlined how poorly things have gone for him since graduating from NXT.

The good news is that a heel turn is likely on the way.

Finn Balor Now a Cheerleader?

I’ll admit, I never once bought into the idea of Finn Balor being Universal Champion. While he’ll likely never sniff the big red belt again, Balor has proven to be a dependable part of WWE’s card. So seeing him essentially be Bayley’s manager was a little odd.

This is how WWE goes, though. A wrestler climbs back into the limelight then has to step aside. Better days for Finn Balor are ahead, they just may not happen until 2019.