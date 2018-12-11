Bobby Roode and Chad Gable Swipe Raw Tag Team Championships From AOP

Typically, the Raw before a pay-per-view is three hours of WWE spinning its tires, but this Monday, they gave us new Tag Team Champions.

With the help of Drake Maverick’s arrogant mistake, Bobby Roode secured a pin that made he and Chad Gable Raw’s new tag champs. The win came a surprise given TLC is just 6 days away, and that the Authors of Pain only held the straps for 35 days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match was booked as a 2-on-3 Handicap match with Drake Maverick tagging in when he could be most obnoxious. However, after AOP decimated Roode, Maverick waltzed in for the clinching pin, but Roode rolled him up an stole the victory. =

For Gable and Roode, this comes as quite the treat. Being thrown together in a tag team with zero precedent is no easy task to overcome—especially if their path is littered with pee jokes—but yet, they are now WWE’s newest champions.