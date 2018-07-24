7 Tiny Thoughts on Raw

Monday marked the official beginning of our trek to SummerSlam. Not only do we have our Universal Championship match set, but WWE booked matches for Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

And that was after they announced the first ever women’s pay-per-view, Evolution.

It a was a big episode of Raw. While it wasn’t exactly exceptional, it achieved what it needed to do. Let’s break it down:

Evolution

We had to get through nine minutes of platitudes, but that shouldn’t water down how cool WWE’s first ever women’s pay-per-view will be.

WWE’s women’s division seems to make history with each season that passes, but a concept like Evolution seems to open a door to a new world. Could we be heading towards women getting their own weekly show? Own promotion?

At this point, nothing is out of the question. Congratulations to WWE and their female stars.

Reigns/Lesnar IV

No one should be surprised about Roman Reigns getting one more crack at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Champion.

While Bobby Lashley may have had a good July, Reigns has ben WWE’s guy for three years now. I’m not sure why WWE balked at giving him the big red belt this spring, but it seems like SummerSlam will be his moment of catharsis.

And the end of the Brock Lesnar Era.

Kevin Owens Gets Savvy

Fans of Kevin Owens were frustrated by Bruan Strowman’s perpetual torment. For weeks it seemed like STrowman was treating Owens like his own personal action figure that he tossed off of ladders and cages. However, all of that decimation was a means to an end.

To rectify his beatings, KO was given a shot at Strowman and his MITB briefcase at SummerSlam.

And right now, I can’t help but shake the feeling KO will leave Brooklyn with that trophy.

Ziggler/Rollins II

We all hoped that Seth Rollins would find his way into the Universal Championship picture by SummerSlam. While he did get to knock at the door, it looks like WWE is happy to make him wait.

Instead, he’ll shoot for Dolph Ziggler and his Intercontinental Championship for the second time. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this idea. Ziggler and Rollins may tear down the Barclays Center.

Bayley and Sasha Keep Us Guessing

Maybe I still need to shake off my teenage mindset, but I actually was waiting for Bayley and Sasha kiss in the middle of the ring. I don’t think a same-sex love story is where WWE is taking this, but I do think they’re OK with fans like me anticipating it.

Instead, it looks like we’re building towards a vicious swerve, but at this point, it’s hard to tell who will be supplying the beatdown.

Elias!

Monday was a big day for The Drifter. Not only did Elias’ debut album top iTunes charts, but he may have gotten his biggest reaction from a WWE crowd to date. Even more, he showed up on camera twenty times!

I have no idea what WWE has planned for this man, but no one has cultivated a healthier relationship with the fan base. There’s no need to rush, but each week proves that Elias may indeed be special.

Big Names With No SummerSlam Direction

WWE has yet to hint at Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax, Elias and Jinder Mahal having something to do at SummerSlam. Considering all of the names hover around the main event, it looks like at least two of them are in for an underwhelming show.

I’ll guess Lashley and McIntyre end up fighting, but for the rest, including a surging Mojo Rawley, SummerSlam may be a good night to stick around catering.