Jeff Hardy Suffers Serious Injury During AEW Rampage Taping

Jeff Hardy has been a member of All Elite Wrestling's roster since March 2022. The Charismatic Enigma had spent most of the twilight of his career in WWE, where he and brother Matt Hardy tagged together in the late 2010s. Come early 2020, Matt was seeking a more prominent role within the wrestling industry, one he did not see being afforded to him in WWE. This led to Matt exiting WWE for AEW that year. He would operate as a singles wrestler and manager for the next two years before Jeff joined him, reforming The Hardy Boys within AEW's tag team division.

Just three months into his AEW run, Jeff was indefinitely suspended and sent to mandatory rehab following a DUI. Jeff would eventually make his way back to AEW in April 2023 and begin tagging with Matt again. While The Hardy Boys had been running relatively smoothly since, a recent incident may have put another bump in the road for Jeff's AEW career.

Jeff Hardy Suffers Serious Injury on AEW Rampage

(Photo: AEW)

The Charismatic Enigma was in the crossfire of a botch on Wednesday.

During this week's AEW Rampage taping, Jeff Hardy took on Sammy Guevara in singles action. Late into the match, Guevara would go for a shooting star press from the top rope. Hardy put his knees up, the standard counter position for a grounded top rope attack, and while Guevara's stomach landed on Hardy's knees as planned, one of Guevara's knees ended up striking Hardy in the face.

this is NOT the first time Sammy Guevara has injured Jeff Hardy with his amateur hour bullshit



HE IS NOT A PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER pic.twitter.com/Hm4EOwzU0z — Degenerate George (@DGen_george) February 15, 2024

The match was immediately called off as AEW medical officials rushed the ring to check on Hardy, who was bleeding from the mouth and struggling to stand. Online reaction from those who watched the match live noted that Hardy appeared to be out of it.

This is not the first time Guevara has injured a Hardy. Back in 2020, Guevara feuded with Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, in a rivalry that Matt described as being "cursed." Matt suffered two separate injuries during that program.

There is no word on the specificity of Hardy's injury or if he is expected to miss any action. Guevara himself is just coming off of an injury, as he had suffered a significant concussion at AEW WrestleDream last fall. He had been off the shelf since December 2023's AEW Worlds End.

