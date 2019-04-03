Latest Update on Rey Mysterio’s Ankle Injury

Prior to SmackDown Live on Tuesday, the WWE announced on social media that former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio had suffered an ankle injury during his match with Baron Corbin the night prior on Monday Night Raw. As a result his scheduled match with recent rival Andrade was pulled, and many began to worry if Mysterio’s WrestleMania 35 match with Samoa Joe for the United States Championship would be scrapped. But given that it was WWE themselves who broke the news first, there was also a theory that this could be a storyline injury to make the odds of Mysterio beating Joe even harder.

“The injury was sustained at the hands of Baron Corbin, during their match on Raw Monday night when Mysterio was standing up for his friend, Kurt Angle,” WWE.com wrote while breaking the story of the injury. “Because of the injury, Mysterio was forced out of his previously scheduled match with Andrade on SmackDown LIVE. Mysterio will continue to be evaluated as WrestleMania draws closer.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer followed up WWE’s report by stating that Mysterio’s injury is legitimate, though he didn’t specify if his ankle was injured in the Corbin match or if it was bad enough for him to miss WrestleMania. As of Wednesday morning Mysterio hasn’t commented on the injury on social media.

The lucha libre icon made his full-time return to WWE television as part of a multi-year contract back in October at the SmackDown 1000 event. After a brief feud with Randy Orton that led to a chairs match at TLC, Mysterio began a serious of impressive high-flying matches with Andrade on SmackDown Live. Back in early March Mysterio inserted himself into the United States Championship picture alongside Andrade and Joe when R-Truth posted an open challenge. Joe won the title on March 5, then successfully retained the title in a four-way rematch at Fastlane.

Since making his debut in 2002, Mysterio has held every major championship in the WWE except the United States Championship. He’s been a three-time world champion, a three-time Cruiserweight Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time tag champ and won the Royal Rumble in 2006.

