Rey Mysterio Dons Joker Gear at WWE Survivor Series

In the lead in to WWE Survivor Series, Rey Mysterio has shown a completely new side to himself in order to truly prep for his big shot at the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Before his match even began at the pay-per-view Mysterio sad he’d get even more aggressive as he was going to use weapons and the like in order to face off against the beast. It seems like he meant that he would be changing on the outside as well as he tapped into the fierce intensity of famous DC Comics icon, The Joker, as he took on Brock Lesnar.
With a color scheme akin to Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the character, with a film that’s earned so much money that talks of a sequel are now underway, you can check out Mysterio’s newest ring gear below:
#SurvivorSeries— GIF Skull – Kiss My Skull! #SurvivorSeries (@GIFSkull) November 25, 2019
Joker 2 [Leaked Trailer] pic.twitter.com/zm7MOaDmGb
Mysterio wasn’t the only one who tapped into the power of a DC Comics character for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as Ricochet joined the other members of Team Raw with a surprising take on DC Comics’ Batman Beyond, but unfortunately, neither gear was enough to put them over the top in their respective matches. While the power of comics were on their side, it just wasn’t enough to win the day.
The full card for WWE Survivor Series breaks down as such:
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
- Men’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and Walter))
- Women’s Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Kairi Sane, Natalya, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team NXT (Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Toni Storm) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross)
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler
- United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
- Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish