Rey Mysterio Dons Joker Gear at WWE Survivor Series

In the lead in to WWE Survivor Series, Rey Mysterio has shown a completely new side to himself in order to truly prep for his big shot at the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Before his match even began at the pay-per-view Mysterio sad he’d get even more aggressive as he was going to use weapons and the like in order to face off against the beast. It seems like he meant that he would be changing on the outside as well as he tapped into the fierce intensity of famous DC Comics icon, The Joker, as he took on Brock Lesnar.

With a color scheme akin to Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the character, with a film that’s earned so much money that talks of a sequel are now underway, you can check out Mysterio’s newest ring gear below:

Mysterio wasn’t the only one who tapped into the power of a DC Comics character for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as Ricochet joined the other members of Team Raw with a surprising take on DC Comics’ Batman Beyond, but unfortunately, neither gear was enough to put them over the top in their respective matches. While the power of comics were on their side, it just wasn’t enough to win the day.

