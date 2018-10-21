Rey Mysterio Announced For Big SmackDown Segment This Week

WWE isn’t wasting any time in bringing Rey Mysterio back into the fold.

The wrestling legend recently re-signed with WWE and made his television return last week, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for a birth in the WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. He has also been announced for a series of live events in the coming weeks.

This week, WWE has announced that Mysterio will return to SmackDown to take part in a segment with The Miz. The announcement was made by The Miz himself via his Twitter page, announcing Mysterio for this week’s MizTV.

Both Mysterio and Miz have qualified for the World Cup and could end up facing each other, so that subject will no doubt be touched on during the SmackDown segment on Tuesday night. Look for Miz to make mention of Mysterio’s absence and how he has excelled while Mysterio has been away.

Speaking of which, Mysterio was featured this week in a YouTube video put together by WWE that chronicled SmackDown 1000 backstage. Mysterio revealed that his four year hiatus from WWE was one of the best things that could have happened to him.

“I did not leave and say goodbye forever, I did definitely leave with a vision of one day returning and here we are,” Mysterio said. “I’m back to dominate, I’m back to prove a point of why I’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years. I truly believe I’m in the best shape of my life right now. I’m mentally prepared to come in and do what I have to do to keep demonstrating why I love this sport.

“Through time as you age, as you get older you live and learn, and in my case being in this industry from almost 30 years I think the best thing that could have happened to me was part ways for almost four years, which is the time I remained away from the WWE. But at the same time, I left on good terms so that this day would eventually happen and here we are now, almost four years later. I’m more mature, I’m rested, my body and mind are fully healed up. I don’t think I could be living a better moment right now as we speak.”

Mysterio certainly did a lot during his absence from WWE, working everywhere from Lucha Underground, to New Japan Pro Wrestling, to several smaller independent promotions, to finally being featured in a match at All In immediately prior to his WWE return.