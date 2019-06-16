Rey Mysterio Discusses His Son Dominick Possibly Signing With WWE

Ever since Rey Mysterio‘s son Dominick began appearing on WWE television alongside his father, many fans have begun to wonder if and when he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps and sign with the WWE. Standing at 6-feet-tall, considerably taller than his father, the 22-year-old was apparently on the verge of getting physically involved in Mysterio’s program with Samoa Joe, but Mysterio informed both Vince McMahon and Triple H that his son wasn’t ready for in-ring competition quite yet.

Mysterio explained the situation in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., adding that it’s still up in the air whether or not Dominick will sign with WWE or look to compete elsewhere.

“That’s gonna be a very hard call because what I want is very different than what he wants,” Mysterio said. The only thing I can do is guide him and leave it for him to decide. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last year or so — just letting him know how this works and how this happens. At the end of the day, he’s man enough to make the decision on his own. I can’t decide for him.

“He’s been guided very well, not only by me, but Konnan talks to him as well,” he continued. “He’s been around this industry since he was a kid. I think it’s gonna come naturally that he’ll know what to decide when that time comes.”

Mysterio won the United States Championship for the first time in his career at Money in the Bank against Joe, making him officially a Grand Slam Champion. However Mysterio had to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury shortly afterwards, and because of the controversial way he beat Joe at the pay-per-view (where the referee counted a pinfall even though one of Joe’s shoulders was clearly off the mat), he handed the title back to Joe.

WWE announced over the weekend that a five-way match on this week’s Monday Night Raw would determine the next contender for Joe’s title. The match would include Braun Strowman, The Miz, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro.

Elsewhere in the same interview Mysterio was asked about AEW potentially becoming a legitimate competitor to WWE.

“It still hasn’t because it’s not out there fully yet. But I’m sure there’s gonna be some flashbacks to all of us that were in that Monday Night Wars era,” Mysterio said. “But the buzz is going around already and a lot of people are either gonna crank up their energy level or be confused and be like, ‘What’s going on?’ But I think it’s gonna be the other way around and everyone wants to work hard at their craft.”