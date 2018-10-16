WWE Announces Rey Mysterio for Major Shows in 2018

After a year filled with rumors and speculation, Rey Mysterio will finally make a full-time return to WWE at SmackDown 1000 Tuesday night. But Mysterio’s comeback will be more than just cameos at historic shows, instead, the former World Champion will become a regular not just on SmackDown, but 2018’s remaining pay-per-views.

WWE released Mysterio’s schedule for the remainder of 2018 and it looks like he’ll make every major date the company offers. Mysterio reported inked a two-year deal with WWE a few weeks ago and by all indications, we can expect him to be a staple on SmackDown moving forward. Even more, the future Hall of Famer is booked for Survivor Series, TLC, and Starrcade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of Mysterio’s dates.:

October 16, Washington: SmackDown 1000

October 20, Hartford – Supershow live event

October 21, Boston – Supershow live event

October 22, White Plains – SmackDown live event

October 23, Newark: SmackDown TV

October 30, Atlanta: SmackDown TV

November 3, Cardiff: SmackDown live event

November 4, Aberdeen: SmackDown live event

November 5, Birmingham: SmackDown live event

November 6, Manchester: SmackDown TV tapings

November 13, St. Louis: SmackDown TV

November 18, Los Angeles: Survivor Series

November 20, Los Angeles: SmackDown TV

November 24, Cincinnati: Starrcade

November 27, Minneapolis: SmackDown TV

December 4, Austin: SmackDown TV

December 16, San Jose: TLC

December 29, Pittsburgh: SmackDown TV

With Mysterio even working house shows, it appears that WWE plans to make him an integral part of their storylines. While some may have predicted him anchoring 205 Live, it looks more likely that he’ll assume an upper-mid card role on SmackDown.

During the celebratory SmacDwon 1000, Mysterio will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the WWE Wolrd Cup tournament set for the November 2 Crown Jewel Show in Saudi Arabia. While that match won’t is for the United States Championship, it would not be surprising to see it be the first chapter of a rivalry between the international Superstars.

Regardless, Mysterio is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time and WWE will not hesitate to use him on their brightest stages. How WWE uses him in what is likely his farewell tour should be a compelling watch as the 43-year old can have an exceptional match with nearly any WWE employee.