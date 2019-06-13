Watch: Ric Flair Apologizes to Shawn Michaels for Calling Him Out

Days after he was released from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery, Ric Flair released a pair of videos giving his fans an update on his condition while also calling out a few people he felt had wronged him.

One of those people turned out Shawn Michaels. Flair apparently took offense to comments “The Heartbreak Kid” had previously made in Flair’s 30 of 30 documentary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shawn Michaels, I’m sorry… you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy,” Flair said in one of the videos. “Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Do you think I’ll ever know? I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong.

“By the way, who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man,” he continued. “Let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door and I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me, are you kidding me? You idolized me and then all the sudden contempt, for what? For what you grew up loving and for what you inspired me to be, who you are. I don’t think so, man.”

On Wednesday Flair released a new video announcing that he’d be appearing at an upcoming fan convention in Austin, Texas. He also apologized to Michaels for his previous comments.

“I wanted to take one moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels,” Flair said. “Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff and took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will always be the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Let’s leave it at that.”

Flair’s last official match in the WWE took place at WrestleMania XXIV against Michaels. He also appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and was asked why he made those comments in his video, which was also addressed at WWE Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross.

“I just said, ‘Hell, I’m going to say what I think and what I feel,’” Flair said. “I had to rest for two days after I made that video. I was just making a point because I was losing business opportunities, people were thinking maybe he isn’t going to come around. So, I had to do something to show some energy, just wanted to be energized and show people I still had it.”

In another one of his videos, Flair accused his former agent of stealing money from him, all while daring her to try and sue him. He later removed the video, and this week news broke that the agent’s employer had called Flair’s bluff and filed a lawsuit.

H/T Wrestling Inc.