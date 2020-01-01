Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte Flair and Andrade on Getting Engaged

Charlotte Flair and Andrade broke some major news on New Year’s Eve, announcing that the pair were officially engaged. Numerous fellow wrestlers took to Twitter to congratulate the pair, including Flair’s famous father Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” has been married five times, with his latest marriage to former WCW valet Wendy Barlow taking place in September 2018.

“Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement,” Flair wrote. “So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”

The 10-time WWE Women’s Champion and reigning United States Champion first made their relationship public back in February.

In recent months both Ric and Charlotte have spoken out about how the latter has been booked on WWE television in recent months. Though she held the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice in 2019 and beat Trish Status at SummerSlam, “The Queen” had been relegated to the tag team division alongside Natalya and Becky Lynch.

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent,” Ric said in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. “She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’

“I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on,” he added.

Charlotte announced on this week’s Raw that she’ll be competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 26, so there’s a chance WWE is shifting her back towards the singles division. Meanwhile elsewhere on the card Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka in an attempt to avenge the numerous losses she’s had against the “Empress of Tomorrow.”