Ric Flair Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning due to a medical emergency, according to a report from TMZ.

The report did not have much information as to why the 70-year-old had to be hospitalized, only that he was in the Atlanta area at the time and that it is “very serious.”

Back in August 2017 Flair suffered a medical emergency when a surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel led to kidney failure. He was hospitalized for more than a month as a result.

Flair had tweeted mere hours before the report of the hospitalization broke, posting a throwback photo of himself alongside “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Flair had previously been in good health since the 2017 hospitalization. Along with numerous public appearances, Flair married his girlfriend Wendy Barlow (former WCW manager Fifi The Main) in September 2018. He claimed in an interview with Steve Austin back in December that he was healthy enough to take bumps in a wrestling ring again.

“The guys have cleared me to do anything,” Flair said. “I’ve actually been cleared to get knocked down in the ring. I didn’t know if they were going to use me in some capacity and you know the clearances you have to have with the health policy, which is so adamant.”

Back in February WWE held a 70th birthday celebration for Flair on an episode of Monday Night Raw. But the celebration was cut short when a returning Batista dragged an unconscious Flair out of his dressing room, kicking off a feud with Triple H. Flair appeared at WrestleMania 35 and helped Triple H win his career-threatening match against “The Animal” by passing him a sledgehammer.

Flair was booked to appear at Starrcast II next week in Las Vegas, Nevada. As one of the headlining stars for the convention, Flair was supposed to be the guest of honor for a roast by various wrestlers and comedians.

