Rob Gronkowski Wants a WWE Tag Team Match With The Rock

Rob Gronkowski has made a number of appearances on WWE television over the years and in a new interview with TMZ Sports he floated out the idea of teaming up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a dream match. “Gronk” first appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 33, assisting Mojo Rawley in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He then hosted WrestleMania 36 three years later, which resulted in him winning the 24/7 Championship. He wound up announcing his return to the NFL weeks later and wound up holding the title for about two months before R-Truth appeared at his house and rolled him up to win the title back.

“It would definitely be a tag team match, no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said (h/t Fightful). “I just love the tag team aspect of everything, you know? It’s my first time so I really wouldn’t want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match, I’d be able to get help, and then grow into that role of maybe going doing a one-on-one match after a couple of tag team matches, my tag team partner can help me out with some moves, and all that good stuff. But who would it be [against]? I’m getting put on the spot. It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner. It’d be cool to get a People’s Elbow, but it would also be cool to have him on my squad.”

“You and I maybe we can go back, make a quick appearance, be the Tag Team Champions, and we can go vs. The Rock, and then you know, maybe like, D-Generation X, we can bring them back we can tag team against them, that’d be pretty cool. Maybe Val Venis can come back, we can tag team, he was one of my favorites. I love the old school guys. I wouldn’t want to go for someone like The Big Show or The Undertaker. They’re just too massive dudes. I don’t like when I go [against] a guy who is bigger than me. I like to be the biggest guy,” he later added.

WWE had three celebrities featured in matches at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month with Pat McAfee, Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville all picking up wins. Should Gronk come back for an actual match when his NFL career finally ends? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!