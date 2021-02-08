✖

Remmeber when Rob Gronkowski was the 24/7 Champion in the WWE? As part of a special deal with the WWE, Gronkowski was temporarily signed to the WWE with a scheduled appearance as the host of Wrestlemania 36. While things unfolded a lot differently than the WWE and anyone else could have predicted last year, one of the bigger surprises was seeing Gronkowski successfully leap from a platform onto a group of wrestlers. Shortly thereafter, Gronkowski successfully pinned his friend Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Then began one of the wildest runs of the 24/7 title to that point.

During his stint as the 24/7 Champion, Gronkowski did reveal that he had plans to return to the WWE to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (the very same team he's helped to bring to Super Bowl 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs), but the WWE did not strip him of his newly acquired 24/7 Championship title. In an official statement about his shift back to the NFL, WWE stated the following:

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," the statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere." Gronk essentially held the title "hostage" and planned to defend it during the upcoming season.

Gronk went on to have one of the longest single streaks with the 24/7 Championship at that point with over 40 or so days before R. Truth pinned him before an episode of Monday Night Raw. While R. Truth indeed has lost the title several times since then, he's also won it back just as many and is the current holder of the 24/7 Championship title as of this writing.

WWE reportedly released Rob Gronkowski from his contract shortly after he decided to return to football, and the contract was reportedly set for him to take on a couple of matches. But this was all cut short when Gronkowski decided to make his official return to the NFL. But what do you think?

How did you feel about Rob Gronkowski's time in the WWE? How did you feel about his winning and running with the 24/7 Championship? Would you like to see him in the ring again someday?