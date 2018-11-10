Former WWE Star Calls Vince McMahon a ‘Prick,’ Describes Racial Injustice

Race relations in WWE have become a heated topic of late, and another former WWE star has come forward to report on unfortunate experiences he allegedly had while on the roster.

Rodney Mack, who was signed with WWE from 2002 to 2004 and later between 2006 and 2007, appeared on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast recently and had some harsh words for his former employer. When asked about Vince McMahon, Mack didn’t hold back, instantly saying, “(He) is a prick!”

When discussing opportunities, or a lack there of, for people of color in WWE, Mack didn’t have anything positive to say either.

“Every time you have a person of color that’s good they don’t give them a chance to show who he or she is and instead stereotype them. Either their pants are sagging down with one leg rolled up, talking sh*t from the street like they’re uneducated or the other extreme where they got motherf**kers throwing pancakes and their face all painted up,” Mack continued.

As mentioned, Mack is not the first person to make these kinds of allegations against the McMahons and WWE in recent weeks. Former WWE women’s champion Gail Kim didn’t parse words when discussing her own experience while employed by WWE.

After a fan jabbed at the McMahons for mishandling Hulk Hogan’s racist scandal, Kim responded “Plus they’re racist anyway. They don’t care if anyone is racist Bc they have the same thoughts.” It appeared her comments were directed at the McMahons due to the term “they” in response to a tweet that was directed at the McMahons.

She recently clarified her statements, writing:

“After speaking with a couple of friends recently regarding my comments on social media on racism, I had my eyes opened to the fact that my words chosen to deliver my message could have been managed more thoughtfully. The one word of my statement that I regret using is the term “they”. I think due to the fact that sometimes terms like racism are thrown around easily, especially in today’s climate. Racism is a serious thing and I realized that saying “they”, that I was putting a blanket over everyone who works in the company. This is not true. The culture or environment of a company starts from the top. The leadership. The leadership of a company sends a message to its employees of what is tolerated and what is not. I know there are a lot of respectful people in WWE who have a lot of integrity.

Being Election Day and realizing the climate of hate and negativity, I think it’s important to use my voice. As an ethnic female in wrestling, there will be people reading my words and I want to set and example. I did experience racism. I never even understood the term “gook” until I worked for the company or heard the usage of so many ugly racial slurs. I think it’s important to educate, listen and talk about these issues. I want to be very clear where I stand. I want racial and gender equality. I hope that we can make strides to talk about and create change for the good of our industry and others.”

