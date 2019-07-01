Roman Reigns Comments on Jon Moxley Leaving WWE for AEW

Less than one full month after his WWE contract expired, Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) made his debut for AEW by storming the ring after the main event of Double or Nothing. Moxley then gave a handful of interviews, most notably with Chris Jericho, where he voiced his frustration over his latter years with WWE and how Vince McMahon and the creative team utilized him.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on his former Shield partner’s departure.

“I don’t think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I’ll always have love for that guy, he’ll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him,” Reigns said. “We have a brotherhood, so I’m always cheering for him. I’ve shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.”

Reigns made no mention of Moxley’s public comments about the company. Meanwhile Seth Rollins, the third Shield member, gave his thoughts on what Moxley said while speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last week.

“Ambrose can do what he wants,” Rollins said. “He’s a big boy, he’s got his big boy pants on. He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally.

“And Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here,” Rollins “He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity. And her referenced some of those. He talked about how he’s thankful for the time he spent here and that that he learned, he met his wife and all that good stuff. Like I said, I love the guy, I’ll always love him. But at the end of the day we just share differing perspectives about what we want out of life and where we’re at in our own lives.