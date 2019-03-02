New Roman Reigns Documentary To Premiere This Monday Night

WWE’s always tremendous video production team didn’t waste any time in producing a new feature on Roman Reigns.

Last week saw Reigns make his return to television for the first time since revealing he was going through another bout with leukemia last October. During the opening segment of RAW, Reigns announced to the crowd that his cancer is in remission and he’s ready to return to WWE on a full time basis.

WWE’s cameras were with Reigns throughout the day filming and what resulted was another edition of the “WWE Chronicle” series for the WWE Network.

WWE Chronicle: Roman Reigns is set to debut immediately following RAW this week. It will air for the first time on the WWE Network on Monday night in the 11:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (Eastern) time slot.

The description for the show reads as follows:

“Follow Roman Reigns as he returns to RAW to give an update on his battle with leukemia.”

Expect to get a heavy dose of Reigns on your television screens on Monday night, as the latest reports are suggesting that WWE will shoot an angle on Monday night to insert Reigns into his first match since his return to the company. That match will likely take place next Sunday at WWE Fastlane in Cleveland, Ohio and could involve a reunion of The Shield.

Following the Reigns’ documentary another new feature will air as WWE airs a new edition of the WWE Untold series that takes a look back at WWE’s revival of the ECW brand in 2006. The description reads:

“Get the extreme story behind ECW’s 2006 return from those who lived it, including Paul Heyman, Shane McMahon, Tommy Dreamer and more.”