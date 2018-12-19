WWE Replaces Roman Reigns on Raw Banner

In light of Roman Reigns‘ indefinite exit from the company, WWE just removed him from Raw’s banner on their website.

There are little details available regarding Reigns’ second battle with leukemia, but some believe he’ll miss at least a year of WWE action. Channeling their “The Show Must Go On” mantra, WWE replaced him with Drew McIntyre on their Raw line up. Reigns also held the center spot on the poster, but that real estate is now occupied by Seth Rollins.

The change leaves plenty to be read into. Is Seth Rollins now the face of the company? Does this mean Drew McIntyre is set for a monster 2019? We’ll never know WWE’s motives, but it’s clear they are trying their best to move on without Reigns.

The best case scenario is that Reigns makes a triumphant return to WWE and reclaims the throne he was forced to vacate. However, the only wish we really have is that Joe Anoa’i beats leukemia a second time.

Reigns’ reveal that his cancer had returned made for one of the most poignant moments in WWE history. Before taking to the ring that night on Raw, only a few people within WWE knew that The Big Dog would tell the world. Here’s a snippet from his speech:

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”