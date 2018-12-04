Roman Reigns Attending WWE’s Tribute to The Troops

On Tuesday, WWE will put on their 16th Tribute to the Troops — and Roman Reigns will be there.

According to PWInsider, Reigns is in attendance for the show in Fort Hood, TX, but his involvement is still unknown. If Reigns does get camera time, it will be his first since the October Raw that saw him leave the company due to a leukemia diagnosis.

Here’s WWE’s statement on the event:

WWE® THANKS AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES WITH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS® STAMFORD, Conn. and Fort Hood, TX., December 4, 2018 – The 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops celebration will be held today at Fort Hood with a two-hour special airing Thursday, December 20 at 9/8c on USA Network. This year’s celebration will feature a special appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show and a long-time supporter of our servicemen and women. In addition, rising country music star Morgan Wallen will perform for the troops in attendance. WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts in what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year

Since the heartbreaking announcement, Reigns has been out of the public eye. Outside of a recent cameo at a Georgia Tech football game, the 33-year-old has kept a very low profile.

While the details of his disease are limited, early reports say he’ll miss at least a year of WWE action. However, the priority is the health of Joe Anoa’i the human, not Roman Reigns the wrestler.

Reigns’ sudden departure has left WWE in a state of flux as they’ve been scrambling to replace their top star. Not only was he the company’ most prominent hero, but also Universal Champion. Reigns relinquished that title the night of his Raw address. That moment proved to be one of the most emotional moments in WWE history. Here’s a snippet of his speech.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon,” he said.