Roman Reigns vs. Riddle Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Gets a Stipulation

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time on television since combining WWE's two top prizes at WrestleMania 38 on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. "The Tribal Chief" will take on Riddle, a man who has been feuding with The Bloodline for months alongside his RK-Bro tag team partner Randy Orton. Paul Heyman announced on Miz TV at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw the match will have a special stipluation — if Riddle loses, he can't challenge for the title again as long as Reigns holds the gold. Heyman described it as "Do or Die on the Island of Relevancy."

Riddle was rumored to be Reigns' opponent at Money in the Bank next month in Las Vegas, but not long after the show moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena Reigns was reportedly pulled from the card. Reports of him facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle mean the odds of Riddle winning on Friday are slim.

This story is developing...