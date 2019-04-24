Roman Reigns Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ opponent for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank PPV event on Sunday, May 19th.

Reigns will face off with Elias at the show. This follows the opening segment of SmackDown this week that saw Shane McMahon call out Reigns following his attack on Vince McMahon last week. As the two were about to face off in the ring, Reigns was blindsided by Elias from behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later in the show, Elias challenged Reigns to a match at the PPV. Shane McMaon went on to make the match official. Kayla Braxton interviewed Reigns backstage as he accepted the match.

So far, Money In The Bank has three confirmed matches. In addition to Reigns vs. Elias, Seth Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles and Becky Lynch will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans.