Watch: Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Wreak Havoc on WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey’s heel turn would not be complete without an extra advantage — and the Raw Women’s Champion just added a bodyguard: her husband, and former UFC fighter, Travis Browne.

WWE referees and staff tried to surround on Raw after she destroyed Dana Brooke in an 18-second WrestleMania tune-up. Rousey tossed one goon then dropped another with a right, but stopped to give a kiss to Browne who was ringside. When the militia of backstage personal cornered the couple, Browne smashed his forearm into one of their skulls. WWE’s wicked couple then escaped through the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things are OUT OF CONTROL. @RondaRousey made quick work of @DanaBrookeWWE and is proceeding to attack officials and the security team on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/08BVICdOIA — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2019

In inclusion of Browne is a significant development in Rousey’s WrestleMania storyline. Per Rousey’s anti-WWE rants, she’s not going to be able to logically add help from within the locker room. That’s just fine because she’s married to a redwood of a man, who has been paid to injure people in the. With Browne at Rousey’s side, WWE built a fortress around an already untouchable athlete. Given WWE’s hottest one, one more reason to hate her.