Ronda Rousey Reportedly Broke Hand During WrestleMania 35 Match

Ronda Rousey had a rough WrestleMania 35. The former UFC Champion walked into the main event at MetLife Stadium as the reigning Raw Women’s Champion, but wound up suffering her first pinfall loss when Becky Lynch rolled her up for a three count. The ending was reportedly botched as the match was supposed to continue for several more minutes before Rousey lost (and her shoulder was clearly up on the replay), but Lynch still walked out of the building as both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Now in a new report from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Rousey also suffered a serious injury during the match.

Meltzer stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey had “severely” broken one of her hands during the match, but couldn’t determine at what moment it happened.

“Ronda has a broken hand, a severely broken hand. She was just diagnosed with it,” Meltzer said.

Rousey’s future with the WWE is somewhat uncertain. The contract she initially signed at the start of 2018 for reportedly for several years, but numerous reports have come out that she is looking to step away form in-ring competition to start a family with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne. Meltzer said there was no timetable for Rousey’s return at the moment.

But if you ask Lynch, it sounds like Rousey is done for good. The new champion appeared on WFAN following Sunday night’s win and claimed that Rousey was done with the business.

“This is my sport, my turf. Ronnie’s a tourist in my industry,” Lynch said. “Now, her tourist visa has expired. She can get out of here. The Man has come to collect some debts, she collected em, she gained a little weight, but it looks good. It filled her out a little bit.”

Neither Rousey nor Flair (who was reportedly supposed to tap out to Lynch to finish the match) have commented on the main event’s result on Twitter. Meanwhile, Lynch took a victory lap while posting a photo of her hoisting both championships.

“Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable,” Lynch wrote. “Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started.”

