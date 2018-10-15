Ronda Rousey Skeptical of UFC’s Recent Promotional Tactics

Traditionally speaking, melodrama has been WWE’s territory. But in recent months, UFC has made the more sensationalized headlines thanks to the unlawful behavior of its fighters. And Ronda Rousey isn’t down with UFC’s new direction.

UFC 229 saw Khabib Nurmagomedov hop out of the Octagon and into the stands moments after his submission victory over Connor McGregor after being goaded by one of the Irishman’s cronies. The post-fight scuffle overshadowed the fight and continues to reverberate weeks after the event. That melee combined with McGregor’s explosive bus incident earlier this year has Rousey questioning UFC’s promotional tactics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I understand promoting fights and having to sell them. I really do. But, I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that. I think I’ve been able to prove that you can make a fight exciting and make people really wanna see it without crossing any legal lines,” Rousey told TMZ.

Some people have charged UFC with orchestrating this episode in hopes of garnering more eyeballs. While Rousey understands the need to grab attention, she thinks that can be done within the constraints of the law.

For Rousey, Khabib’s run into the stands wasn’t as egregious as McGregor’s April bus attack that left UFC fighters injured.

“I think that Khabib jumping out of the Octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus, because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend Michael Chiesa missed his fight because [he got cut by the glass],” she said.

The apparent lawlessness of UFC’s high-profile fighters looks like it’s being condoned by Dana White and Co. To Rousey, enabling big names to use extreme measures to promote their fight isn’t fair to the rest of the UFC roster.

“I think, if you’re gonna draw the line there, you should have drawn it before that. I just feel like there has to be equal treatment all the way across the board. I don’t think that anyone should get special treatment because they’re a bigger draw.”

[H/T WrestleZone]