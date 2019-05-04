Ronda Rousey Discusses Recent Injury, Surgery on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ronda Rousey’s hand injury suffered at WrestleMania 35 was a topic of discussion on Friday night during an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion appeared on the show in promotion of her upcoming role as the voice of Sonya Blade in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. However, it was the discussion on WWE that was the true highlight of the TV appearance.

It was reported following WrestleMania that Rousey suffered an injury in the main event match and would need surgery. She underwent that surgery for her right pinky finger, which resulted in Rousey having two pins inserted into her hand and a cast that would need to be worn for four weeks. The cast is still on her hand, as evidenced from the appearance Friday night on Late Show, and it was the cast’s visibility that brought up the discussion about WrestleMania.

“I need to get better at faking it,” Rousey joked when discussing the injury. “This [injury] is from the main event at WrestleMania. There was a point in the match where where I was teasing that I was going to throw a girl through a table and then I went, ‘Tables are for b—-es!’ And I threw the table. … I was coming in hot, and I started punching and sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles. I was like, ‘Man, I have to punch so much more after this. [Laughs]”

The injury is not the only reason that Rousey is currently on leave from WWE, though. It was planned long before WrestleMania that she would be leaving following the event for several months so that she and her husband, Travis Browne, could start a family.

