Lana and Rusev Removed From ‘Total Divas’ Cast

After logging three seasons of Total Divas, Rusev and Lana will no longer be a part of the hit reality show.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Lana revealed that she and her husband had gotten the boot from Total Divas cast. But not only will the WWE couple not be around for the next season, but Lana also says she and Rusev were promised their own show.

“It really sucks. I go through a whole bunch of different emotions. Kevin Dunn is so great. We were first told we were basically a shoo-in, and that we were incredible this season. I was told that he loved me, that Bunim-Murray, which is the production company that produces the show, loved me, WWE loves me, WWE loves us, that we should be working on our spin-off show,” she said.

However, a WWE executive informed Lana that E! she and Rusev were far too unpopular to have their own show.

“Kevin Dunn told me that E! Executives took a poll and that we are strongly disliked by the demographic, they do not like us and that I’m hated, we’re hated, and that the E! Executives thought that our stories were very slapstick, and they were a strong no,” she said.

And to Lana, that was tough news.

I was shocked. I just sat there,” she said “It was like my tryout for WWE all over again. I’ve gone through a lot of different range of emotions. I’ll cry, but when I get hurt, I get really angry. That’s how I deal with hurt, I get really angry. Like, who is this new E! Executive?”

Lana revealed that she had a hard time accepting E!’s data, and think that their conclusion were based on show edits that took things out of context.

“It’s just that I’m not liked and one part of me is like – and I said that – Mark Carrano and Kevin Dunn was there and I said, ‘Maybe, I’m just not a likable person.’ I know I’m a good person, but maybe I have a boring personality because I’m just not liked.” Dunn and Carrano assured her this wasn’t the case and that much of what comes through the television is due to editing,” she said.

According to Lana, the producers of Total Divas are able to pick and chose how they want the show’s character too look. So if they need someone to be crazy, as they have to do is edit the footage.

“There’s so many things in edit that I was royally screwed over. They take someone saying something from one thing and put it there. In edit they can do whatever they want and that’s out of your control. If they want to make me more annoying and I have to play that annoying girl, they’ll do that,” she said.

[H/T WrestleZone]