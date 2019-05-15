Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Unite, Attack Kofi Kingston on SmackDown Live

The final segment of this week’s SmackDown Live, the final show before Money In The Bank, saw Kofi Kingston call out Kevin Owens, his challenger this Sunday for the WWE Championship.

Kingston told Xavier Woods that he wanted to face Owens alone in the middle of the ring. Under the guise of the Kevin Owens Show, Kingston called for Owens to emerge from the back. Instead, Owens appeared on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Owens told Kingston that he was alone at the worst time possible (more on that in a second), and he said that the only reason Kingston is champion is because of The New Day. Owens rattled off his accomplishments, noting that he came into the WWE and beat John Cena all on his own right off the bat.

Eventually, Owens emerged and came down the ramp. Kingston met him for a fight but was blindsided by Sami Zayn. Zayn and Owens then teamed up just like old times until Woods ran out for the save.

The save didn’t last long, though, as Owens and Zayn took the upperhand. Owens screamed at Kingston that he could end him right now, but he said he was saving just enough to take his title this Sunday at Money In The Bank.

“I COULD END IT RIGHT NOW, BUT I’M NOT GOING TO. I’M LEAVING JUST ENOUGH FOR YOU TO MAKE IT TO SUNDAY, AND I’M TAKING YOUR TITLE!” – @FightOwensFight to @TrueKofi #SDLive pic.twitter.com/0i13KoimJ8 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 15, 2019

Kingston dodged a corner cannon ball from Owens, but Zayn then went after Kingston. After some brief offense from Zayn, Kingston dodged a Helluva Kick and hit the Trouble In Paradise to end the show. Kingston and Owens stared each other down from a distance as SmackDown went off the air.

