Sami Zayn on Being Out of WWE Action: ‘I Don’t Miss It’

A few weeks ago, WWE told us that Sami Zayn will be back to Raw “soon.” But not only is Zayn enjoying his time away from WWE’s ring, but the Montreal native says that he’s not close to returning.

Zayn has been out of action thanks to a pair of shoulder surgeries, and during a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Zayn revealed that he’s in no rush to come back to wrestling.

“Oh man, a whole lot [is going on], I would say, and nothing all at the same time. And I know [pro] wrestling fans maybe don’t want to hear this, but I’ve been loving being off,” he admitted. “I think maybe wrestling fans want to hear, like, ‘I can’t wait to get back and I miss everything,’ but I don’t know. I had both shoulders [operated on]. I don’t miss it! What is up with that?”

Zayn admits that he knows his perspective may not be popular with fans or even WWE brass, but perhaps he’s enjoying his time away from WWE’s notoriously demanding schedule.

“Maybe I’m overstating my lack of desire to return,” Zayn said. “I do miss performing, but like [Jericho] said, I’ve been doing this a super long time. We’re on the road a lot. [Jericho] know[s] how it is. I just know that when I’ll be back, I’ll probably enjoy it. But I’m not sitting there itching and clawing [to return]. And I don’t know that my employer will want to hear that, like, ‘does this guy not care?’ But, no, I’m not even close [to being cleared to return]. I need a couple more months!”

Zayn was able to work through his injuries earlier this year, but surgery eventually became undeniable.

“It was really when the second one started getting bad [he considered taking time off],” Zayn remembered. “I was a little concerned for other people’s safety. If I can’t [catch someone or bodyslam someone], yeah, yeah. I’m starting to get a little worried about it and it was really when the MRI came in and it confirmed my worst fears, which is something was torn because I thought, ‘oh, it’s just bothering me.’ And we’re on the road so much just trying to maintain, but then there comes a certain point where it’s like, ‘this isn’t going away’ and so at a certain point, you have to confront it.”

In his time away from the ring, Zayn has used his free time for self-reflection.

“I swear to God, this whole time off, maybe that’s why I haven’t really been drooling to get back,” Zayn said. “One, because I knew I had a long road ahead of me, but also, in this time off, it’s more time than I ever had to just stop and think, and just think about everything. And [Jericho] know[s], me already. I’m already somewhat of a pensive person, right? Right, I don’t know. I just think about things. And now, I have more time to think about broader things, but also more time for introspection.”

Part of Zayn’s appeal to WE fans is his ability to play th everyman. And according to him that’ a role he keeps at WWE’s Performance Center.

“Now I’m at the PC doing my rehab,” Zayn continued. “I don’t try to, like, pass on knowledge and what’s great is I don’t feel, it is a part of the wrestling culture and that respect, but, like, I genuinely go trying to keep my ego in check. So I walk in the PC and no one’s kissing my ass and I don’t care. It’s great!”

