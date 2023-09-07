Samoa Joe Trades Shots With MJF, Vows to Take The AEW World Championship

MJF and Samoa Joe picked up where they left off from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view on this week's AEW Dynamite. Friedman began to cut a promo midway through the show for the Indianapolis crowd. Joe arrived, clearly noticing that Max was about to talk about him and kept referring to him as "kid." Max then recalled his tryout with WWE from back in 2016 and how his role as a security guard at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II resulted in Joe shoving him into a brick wall backstage just before the main event. He understood why Joe viewed him as a kid then but said now things have changed.

Joe laughed off the AEW World Champion's threats, saying he always saw Max as nothing more than "a little b—." He then promised to win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and earn a shot against Friedman at the AEW Grand Slam event later this month. Joe then offered to let Max leave the ring, but then kicked the ropes as Max was trying to step through to deliver a low blow. Joe then poised with the AEW world title, giving Max the chance to nail him with a low blow. Joe would eventually plant him with a uranage and threatened to deliver a Muscle Buster on Max's injured neck but Adam Cole ran out in time to make the save. Max still had to be helped to the back due to his neck injury.

Will Joe make it through the eight-man tournament and be the next man up to challenge MJF? Tell us your predictions in the comments! Other competitors confirmed for the tournament include Roderick Strong, Trent Beretta, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

