Samoa Joe Trades Shots With MJF, Vows to Take The AEW World Championship
Samoa Joe made it clear he's coming for MJF's AEW World Championship by attacking the champ's injured neck yet again!
MJF and Samoa Joe picked up where they left off from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view on this week's AEW Dynamite. Friedman began to cut a promo midway through the show for the Indianapolis crowd. Joe arrived, clearly noticing that Max was about to talk about him and kept referring to him as "kid." Max then recalled his tryout with WWE from back in 2016 and how his role as a security guard at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II resulted in Joe shoving him into a brick wall backstage just before the main event. He understood why Joe viewed him as a kid then but said now things have changed.
Joe laughed off the AEW World Champion's threats, saying he always saw Max as nothing more than "a little b—." He then promised to win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and earn a shot against Friedman at the AEW Grand Slam event later this month. Joe then offered to let Max leave the ring, but then kicked the ropes as Max was trying to step through to deliver a low blow. Joe then poised with the AEW world title, giving Max the chance to nail him with a low blow. Joe would eventually plant him with a uranage and threatened to deliver a Muscle Buster on Max's injured neck but Adam Cole ran out in time to make the save. Max still had to be helped to the back due to his neck injury.
Will Joe make it through the eight-man tournament and be the next man up to challenge MJF? Tell us your predictions in the comments! Other competitors confirmed for the tournament include Roderick Strong, Trent Beretta, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne
AEW All Out 2023 Results
- (Zero Hour) Adam "Hangman Page Wins the Over Budget Battle Royale
- (Zero Hour) Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante
- (Zero Hour) AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. The Dark Order
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe def. Shane Taylor
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus def. Darby Allin
- Miro def. Powerhouse Hobbs
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Ruby Soho
- Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap Match)
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Kenny Omega
- Bullet Club Gold def. The Young Bucks & FTR
- AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy