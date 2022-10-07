Big Update on Saraya Wrestling in AEW

All Elite Wrestling added the talents of Saraya earlier this fall. Making her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Champion hit the ring to make the save for Athena and Toni Storm who were being attacked by Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. In the weeks since, Saraya has made her intentions clear: she wants to bring a revolution to the AEW women's division. Baker has pushed back on this, referring to Saraya as just another "shiny new toy" and noted that they have "seen them come and seen them go" plenty of times.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Baker cut a backstage promo where she claimed that Saraya would not be wrestling in AEW. It looks like that is no more than a red herring, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring competition by AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson.

If she does indeed wrestle in AEW, this will be Saraya's first match since 2017. The former Paige was forced to retire from the squared circle after suffering a neck injury at a WWE live event in December of that year. She would remain with WWE for several years after in a non-wrestling capacity, fulfilling on-screen roles like being SmackDown General Manager. She also managed Asuka and Kairi Sane for a while and appeared as a regular analyst on WWE Backstage.

AEW President Tony Khan teased that Saraya already has presented "some really cool ideas" for what she can do in AEW.

"It's been tremendous. She's awesome," he said. "She's a huge star and she's got a great mind for wrestling and she's already had some really cool ideas and she also has such a great presence and her star power is going to be a real positive for us this year and going forward in future years."

Before this report dropped, Khan did tease that fans will learn more about Saraya's AEW future as the weeks progress.

"I will, at some point, for sure address that and I think we'll find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW, but that's not really something I could answer here," Khan said. "But I think keep watching Dynamite tonight, Rampage on Fridays and you're going to find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW."

