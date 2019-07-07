Photos: Sasha Banks Visits Various Wrestlers While In Japan

While Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania, her passion for the squared circle is definitely still there. That passion took her overseas recently.

This weekend, Banks showed up in Japan and met with several Japanese wrestling stars. According to posts on social media, she worked out with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Reika Saiki, had dinner with Naomichi Marufuji of Pro Wrestling NOAH, and also spent some time with Mina Shirakawa.

can you believe it? i worked out with Sasha Banks at GOLD’S GYM💪😆✨

and after that,we ate sushi🍣

good protein and carbohydrates💪💪💪 i had a great time with her.

she is awesome!!thank you so much🙏✨#w_1 #筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/yYElAx3gym — 才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) July 7, 2019

Last night, it was soooo much fun!

She is very kind and wonderful woman💜 サシャと焼肉食べに牛恋へ❣️

超楽しかったぁあああ〜〜！！ 今日も試合頑張る！！💪#tjpw pic.twitter.com/361jrAAhHe — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) July 6, 2019

Banks also commented on her trip.

I think I might love wrestling a little too much! 🤷🏾‍♀️🥰 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 7, 2019

While there is still no word on when Banks will be returning to WWE, it was thought that the situation had improved in recent months. One report indicated that she met with Vince McMahon in May, and she has also recently done some work for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

Interestingly, WWE was just in Japan one week ago for a short tour.