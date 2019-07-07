WWE

Photos: Sasha Banks Visits Various Wrestlers While In Japan

While Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania, her passion for the squared circle […]

While Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania, her passion for the squared circle is definitely still there. That passion took her overseas recently.

This weekend, Banks showed up in Japan and met with several Japanese wrestling stars. According to posts on social media, she worked out with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Reika Saiki, had dinner with Naomichi Marufuji of Pro Wrestling NOAH, and also spent some time with Mina Shirakawa.

Banks also commented on her trip.

While there is still no word on when Banks will be returning to WWE, it was thought that the situation had improved in recent months. One report indicated that she met with Vince McMahon in May, and she has also recently done some work for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

Interestingly, WWE was just in Japan one week ago for a short tour.

