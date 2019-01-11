Sasha Banks Jabs Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey in Same Tweet

It’s been a while since Sasha Banks was a part of WWE’s main event. But now that she’s set to meet Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, The Boss is feisty once again.

On Friday, Banks used Twitter to undercut not just Rousey, but WWE’s Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Banks had the same criticism for both Superstars — they aren’t around. The Boss’ swipe followed a photo from a WWE Live Event, shows that Rousey routinely misses and a date Lesnar hasn’t made since the Bush Administration.

“And good morning to all the future towns I’ll be making. Soon enough you’ll have a champion that will actually come to a town near you.

Hi @brocklesnar

Hi @rondarousey

#ShowUpShowOut #LegitBoss #MakingTowns #EveryWeek #EveryYear #PissedOffForGreatness,”

Banks’ feed is filled with the mantra “making towns” which is her way of saying that she’s at every WWE show, televised or not. With her rejection of Total Divas and commitment to the craft of wrestling, Banks is one of WWE’s most blue-collar Superstars. Like Bret Hart or her favorite Eddie Guerrero, the art of professional wrestling supersedes any fame that follows. This dedication makes Banks one of the more beloved wrestlers on the roster, but for nearly two years Banks has been out of WWE’s limelight.

After quickly amassing four turns at RAw Women’s champion, Banks hasn’t sniffed a title shot since 2017. A lot of this has to do with the perpetual ebb and flow of a WWE career, with Becky Lynch being the best example of someone who got white-hot after a couple years of being stuck in WWE’s freezer.

But Banks’ stagnation is just about the cyclical nature of the business. The arrival of names like ROuse an Asuka combined with the rise of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and of course, Lynch, has cost Banks some of her WWE territory. Instead, being involved in the championship scenario, Banks has been relegated to an oddly sporadic storyline with Bayley.

Now Banks is back, though. While she’ll be a considerable underdog at the Rumble will be nice to see her on a bigger platform. A match with Ronda Rousey is arguably the biggest opportunity in WWE right now and even though she’ll be losing, Banks will get to make an important impression All signs point to WWE using a combination of Rousey, Lynch, and Flair—possibly all three—to main event WrestleMania 35. But when that dust settles, we could see Banks back into the championship fray.