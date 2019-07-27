Scott Steiner Wants No Part Of The WWE Hall Of Fame

If WWE ever comes calling to induct Scott Steiner into the Hall of Fame, it might be a bit of a tough sell to say the least.

During an interview with Noelle Foley and Ringside Collectibles, Steiner was asked about receiving the honor down the road and responded with some vitriol, noting that there is no physical Hall of Fame and throwing in a jab at Vince McMahon along the way.

“Well, I don’t deal in fantasy. I don’t deal in hypotheticals. Where’s the Hall of Fame at? It’s f—ing nowhere, it’s in Vince’s mind. So it’s just all bullsh-t. Screw that,” Steiner said.

When looking at his resume, Steiner is certainly worthy of an induction. Not only did he become a singles star and world champion, but he was part of a championship tag team with his brother Rick. The Steiner Brothers were one of the more influential tag teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Later in the interview, Steiner was asked about what era of his career he would want to see a WWE Mattel action figure of himself modeled after.

“Man. I had a great time tagging with my brother and I also had an equally or even more fun being a bad guy. I loved pissing other people off. I really don’t have a favorite one, so both. Gotta make two,” Steiner said.

It has been 15 years since Steiner was a regular part of WWE. Since that time, he has mostly worked for Impact Wrestling while also taking the occasional independent booking.