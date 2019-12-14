Seth Rollins ‘365’ Documentary Announced for the WWE Network

WWE is set to debut the next edition of the 365 documentary series later this month featuring Seth Rollins.

The 365 series, which airs on the WWE Network, focuses on following a superstar for exactly one year. Previously, the series has featured looks at Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss and AJ Styles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Seth Rollins edition of WWE 365 will premiere next Sunday night, December 22nd, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network. Rollins announced the documentary via his Twitter page earlier today.

The time frame of this couldn’t have been any more interesting. A lot can change in year. pic.twitter.com/gEeUcUXKBG — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 13, 2019

Rollins’ previous 12 months has seen the former Universal Champion go from one of the most loved stars on the RAW brand to one of the most despised. Interestingly, Rollins started to get boo’ed initially by the crowd following some honest opinions that he sent out on his Twitter page.

Of course, Rollins has also had some incredible highs over the past 12 months, notably two WWE Universal Championship victories over Brock Lesnar at the two biggest events of the year, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. He was also the winner of the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Oh, and let’s not forget Rollins and Becky Lynch made their relationship public and were later engaged. It’s been a great 2019 on both a professional and personal level for Seth.

What have been the most memorable moments of Rollins’ 2019, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.