Seth Rollins Says Bray Wyatt’s Red Lighting Hurt His WWE Hell in a Cell Match With The Fiend

While “The Fiend” may be one of the hottest acts in WWE at the moment, there’s one aspect of Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick that many wrestling fans don’t care for — his red lighting. Starting with his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins back in October, each of Wyatt’s matches have featured the bizarre lighting choice. And while it gives the bouts an eerie feel, it also makes them difficult to watch whenever the action spills out of the ring. It turns out the fans aren’t the only ones against the lighting, as Seth Rollins said it made wrestling Wyatt inside the red cell incredibly difficult.

During his appearance on WWE Backstage this week, Rollins went into detail regarding that match. He started off by revealing he had no idea WWE’s production team was going to use those lights for the whole match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I didn’t know, I had no idea it was going to stay on. It was part of his entrance, and then it just never turned off. So that was a mess for me. First of all, you’re in this dark red, the cell is also red so you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess. It was very difficult to deal with, especially not knowing it was going to happen.”

When Rollins faced Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere rematch at Crown Jewel, the red lighting was back.

“I for one am not a fan,” Rollins said. “I feel like it affects my performance, personally.”

During the same interview Rollins defended his recent combative behavior on Twitter.

“So when you put so much into it, to feel like I get disrespected, I’m going to push back. I’m not a guy like [John] Cena, who’s gonna put motivational quotes on Twitter, or like Roman [Reigns] and kind of hang back,” Rollins said. “To each their own. To me, I’m passionate, I love this business, I love this place, I love what I do every single day. And if somebody wants to take a shot at me I’m not afraid to push back.

“It’s the cool thing to do is hate me,” he later added. “The cool thing is to hate the guy on top. I’m not going to say I’m the first. I’m not breaking ground. Roman before me; Cena was the same thing. He may have pioneered it. Bret Hart, maybe the same thing.”