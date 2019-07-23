Seth Rollins on AEW: ‘We’re Going to Knock Them Dead’

Seth Rollins took part in a media conference call to promote the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view on Monday, and was asked once again about his former Shield brother Jon Moxley.

During his answer (h/t Post Wrestling‘s John Pollock for the transcription), Rollins also brought up Moxley’s new home in AEW.

“I was surprised by it for sure,” Rollins said. “I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him.

“But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we’re going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we’re going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else,” he continued.

Though the comments were somewhat panned by fans on Twitter, they’re right in line with Rollins’ pro-WWE mantra on social media lately. He began defending WWE’s product as the “best pro wrestling on the planet. Period,” shortly before the Stomping Grounds event, which led to a Twitter feud with New Japan’s Will Ospreay that Rollins eventually apologized for.

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, infamously blasted WWE’s creative process in his first interview after signing with AEW back in May. Rollins initially responded to Moxley’s comments in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast.

“Ambrose can do what he wants,” Rollins said. “He’s a big boy, he’s got his big boy pants on. He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally.

“And Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here,” he added. “He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.