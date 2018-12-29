Seth Rollins Talks Goals For 2019, Provides Roman Reigns Update

Any “Wrestler of the Year” ballot for 2018 is certainly going to have to consider Seth Rollins.

Over the course of the year, Rollins became arguably the top babyface on the WWE RAW brand and brought a lot of prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship. He had some tremendous singles matches as well, including contests with Finn Balor, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a memorable tag team run (and now feud) with Dean Ambrose that produced a fantastic tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at Hell In A Cell.

With 2018 now nearly in the rear view mirror, Rollins looks ahead to 2019 and continuing to strive for greatness. On Friday, he sat down with FOX 2 News and spoke about it (quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.).

“2018 was a great year for me,” Rollins explained. “A bit of a renaissance for my career. For 2019, I’m looking to take the next step. The Royal Rumble is coming up in Phoenix later in January and then WrestleMania in New York City coming up in March, April. Who knows. I’m looking forward to getting back to it and seeing what 2019 has in store.”

No look back at the year from Rollins’ perspective would be complete without examining the effect of the surprising exit of his Shield partner, Roman Reigns, following the late October revelation that he is dealing with a second bout of leukemia.

Rollins has kept in close contact with Reigns during his absence and provided a small update on the former WWE Universal Champion during the interview.

“Roman is doing great. He obviously spent the holidays home with his family and he’s doing really good. He’s in a good position. He’s prime to make a comeback, hopefully, sometime sooner rather than later. But at the end of the day, he’s focusing on getting healthy right now. I will say that he’s doing good.”

Rollins is rumored for a huge start to the year. Current plans have seemingly been calling for him to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, likely for the Universal Championship, which would be a match many fans have been calling for throughout 2018 as Rollins built himself into the face of Monday Night RAW.