Seth Rollins Stomps a Leprechaun on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the audience suggestion box segment. One of the early suggestions read, “Hey Jimmy, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day and the WWE is kicking butt. It’s never been better. Do you think you could somehow combine the two things?” Rollins then appeared in full gear to his entrance music, grabbed a pot of gold from a guy dressed as a leprechaun, nailed him in the gut with hit, then hit him with his Stomp finisher.

Rollins was on the losing end of a match with Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Raw, failing to take his spot at WrestleMania 38. However, reports continue to circulate that “The Visionary” will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania at the start of April, marking “The American Nightmare’s” return to the company after departing from AEW last month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/wNfguk84ktA

Rhodes has remained silent about his plans to return to the WWE ever since he wrote his farewell to the AEW locker room last month. AEW president Tony Khan then shed some light on why one of the founding members of the promotion and an executive vice president was now gone.

“I don’t want to get too deep into it because a lot it’s personal between me and (Cody) but I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years,” Khan said. “And it sounded like at one point I think that we were going to, honestly, and when we couldn’t settle on it, the last thing I want to do is keep somebody here who isn’t gonna want to be here so it didn’t look like we were gonna get a longer deal done.

“I would’ve loved to have done it and I have a lot of respect for him but when we didn’t come to terms on that it made it pretty clear where we were gonna end up on things,” he added. “That being said, I said nothing but respectful stuff about Cody and I’ll continue to.”

Other headlining matches for WrestleMania 38 include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show on April 2-3!