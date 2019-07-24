Shane McMahon Accepts Kevin Owens’ WWE SummerSlam Challenge

Shane McMahon versus Kevin Owens has officially been added to this year’s WWE SummerSlam card.

Kevin Owens previously challenged McMahon to a match and has vowed to quit wrestling if he can’t beat McMahon. WWE announced ahead of SmackDown that McMahon would address the challenge, and Shane came out at the top of the show to do just that.

McMahon answered the challenge with a yes and then spent some time recanting Owens’ failures of the past. They showed almost a year ago, August 27th, 2018, when during RAW in Toronto (the same venue that will host SummerSlam this year), Owens was defeated by Seth Rollins and quit the company following the match.

Owens came out and addressed that moment, saying it was the lowest of his career, but he insisted that’s not the man he is today. He said he won’t need to quit this time because he’s going to take McMahon out.

McMahon came back by saying that he wanted to see Owens in action during SmackDown and booked a match for later in the show between Owens and Roman Reigns.