WrestleMania 35: Shawn Michaels’ Tie Rattles WWE Universe

Some fashion faux pas is unforgivable, and Shawn Michae’s short black tie with no collar is killing Twitter. Michaels appeared on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show with his own version the classic black tie, normally a good idea. But Michaels opted to leave the dress shirt and jacket at home and his outfit is hard to look out to some fans at home.

Obviously, Michaels’ decision was a conscious one, or someone told him he needed a tie right before he got on set, and this was the best he could do.

Some people appreciated the joke, but others seemed outright offended.

Michals style isn’t just drawing fans’ attention, Kevin Owens dropped by to give his thumbs up

