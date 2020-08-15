Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw on Monday

Shawn Michaels will make his return to WWE television on Monday night during Raw, the go-home episode for next Sunday's SummerSlam PPV event. Michaels will be appearing to address Randy Orton following Orton's attack on Ric Flair last Monday night. Michaels currently serves as a producer and coach for the NXT brand. He appeared on SmackDown back in April when the company put together a tribute episode to Triple H for his 25th anniversary with the company.

WWE is also advertising a possible appearance by Rey Mysterio on Monday night as his son, Dominick, prepares to wrestle Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Via WWE.com:

Shawn Michaels comes to Raw this Monday On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving "The Nature Boy" in need of medical attention. How will HBK respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by The Viper? Tune in to Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA to find out! Is Rey Mysterio returning to Raw this Monday? Rumors have been running rampant that Rey Mysterio is coming to Raw this Monday. Mysterio, of course, has not been seen since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. While the outlook on Mysterio's recovery has been positive, his reemergence was not expected so soon. That may have changed after this past Monday on Raw, when The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked his son Dominik, ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick more than two dozen times, screaming at Rey to beg for mercy all the while. Any reports on Mysterio's return are unconfirmed at this point, but if they're true, will Rollins be faced with the retribution of a furious father? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

