Spoilers: SmackDown Live Survivor Series Teams Announced

SmackDown Live took place in Manchester, England on Tuesday afternoon and, because of time zones, the show was filmed hours ahead of its usual USA Network broadcast.

Throughout the show the five participants in the men’s and women’s five-on-five elimination matches at Survivor Series were announced for Team SmackDown. Spoilers ahead!

The show opened with general manager Paige and commissioner Shane McMahon announcing that Daniel Bryan and The Miz would both be on the team as co-captains. Backstage the two both agreed that McMahon, fresh off his win in the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, should be in the match.

The two rivals then picked four potential Superstars for the final remaining two spots, leading to Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy. Mysterio and Joe both won to earn their spots.

In a separate segement, Paige announced that the women’s team would consist of Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Flair, who Paige had previously asked to be the captain of the team, reportedly did not appear on the show. There were also reports of a face-off between Deville and former Absolution member Mandy Rose as the latter came out and claimed she was being overlooked by Paige and the rest of the roster.

Over on the Raw side Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were announced for the Raw team on Monday night with Baron Corbin serving as the captain in a non-competitive role. None of the participants in the women’s match were announced on Raw, but Alexa Bliss would serve as their captain.

The theme of SmackDown vs. Raw for Survivor Series was introduced at the 2017 edition of the pay-per-view. Team Raw won both matches as (a then unbeaten) Asuka was the sole survivor in the women’s match while Triple H and Braun Strowman won the men’s match.

Aside from the Raw vs. SmackDown elimination matches, Survivor Series will also feature a number of champion vs. champion matches from both shows. WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a rematch from the 2017 edition of Survivor Series, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will go one on one with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Survivor Series will take place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. NXT TakeOver: WarGames will take place the night before in the same venue.