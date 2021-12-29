SmackDown Star Is No Longer With WWE

WWE has been no stranger to sudden releases this year, and once again a star in the making has been released from the company. Fightful has confirmed that SmackDown star Toni Storm is gone from WWE, and while they have confirmed she is no longer with the company, they still aren’t sure if she was released by WWE as one of their budget cuts or if she asked for her release. We’ll have to wait and see what other details come later, but for now, all we know is she is no longer with WWE, which is going to leave fans incredibly disappointed.

After being teased for weeks after the WWE Draft, Storm finally made her debut on SmackDown, and though she notched a win, shortly after fans started wondering why she wasn’t appearing on television to follow up on it. Then Survivor Series came around and she wasn’t part of the teams, and fans were upset once more.

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1476291062251630597

Then WWE added her to the SmackDown team and she got some time to shine in the match. That was followed up with the beginning of a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and things were looking better, though many didn’t love the whole pie aspect of the rivalry.

They would then have a match on the Christmas edition of SmackDown, and though Storm lost, she still looked strong, so the assumption was that they would have a rematch at Day 1. That never came to be, and at a house show she was seen running after the 24/7 title, which fans were a little shocked by.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out, but either way Storm is no longer with WWE, and it’s a shame, because she could have been one of their biggest stars for the next decade.