I don’t know if it’s because of the lowered expectations or the seamlessness of a two-hour show, but SmackDown is a better watch than Raw.

While Raw may supply more fireworks, it’s SmackDown that delivers a solid show every week. And on Tuesday, WWE did a great job of building to SummerSlam.

In other big shows, SmackDown usually takes a backseat to Raw when it comes to card placement and time allotment. That will likely be the case again on August 19, but regardless of circumstances, SmackDown will enter Brooklyn with smarter storylines.

So let’s break down the things that worked and a few that didn’t, here are Eight Tiny Thoughts on SmackDown:

Randy Orton at His Best

If Randy Orton has a shortcoming, it’s his ability to convince us on the microphone. However, Orton opened Tuesday’s show with an impassioned promo that has me salivating to see what’s next.

Right now Orton doesn’t have SummerSlam plans. But it looks like he’ll be playing the role of chaos as he’ll handpick Superstars to “erase.”

I think this ends with him challenging for the WWE Championship at some point and I can’t wait to see it.

The IIconics Will Become a Vital Part of SmackDown

There’s something about this horrible pair of Australian women that says they’ll become one of WWE’s more dependable acts. Like Elias, Petyon Royce and Billie Kay are showing that perhaps it’s better to arrive to WWE with limited NXT fanfare.

When WWE does announce a Women’s Tag Team Division, The IIconics should be the first to hold the belts.

Digging Almas and Vega vs. Rusev Day

I’ve been infatuated with Andrade Almas and Zelina Bega for about a year now and it’s great to see them collecting momentum on the main roster. Even more, it’s great to see them working against the babyface Rusev Day faction.

After fighting their popularity, WWE is now leaning into the Rusev Day phenomena. However, they’re about two months too late and it’s clear that Almas and Vega will get the better of this feud.

Regardless, Almas and Rusev will be fun to watch and could be a glimpse of WWE’s future.

Claps for R-Truth

R-Truth is the funniest dude in WWE. Granted his appearances are sparse but whenever his number is called he comes ready with perfect comedic timing.

Truth wanted a shot at Nakamura, but in order to get a title opportunity, Truth said he’d have to do it like everyone else on SmackDown: pin Carmella.

Brilliant.

Truth got his match, but nothing came of it. However, I’d like to see more of him in 2018.

Not Sure About This Styles and Joe Angle

Right now, the feud between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles is about the WWE Champions ability to be a good father.

What?

I realize that Joe has to be nasty in order to remain the story’s villain, but this already seems like a missed opportunity. Styles and Joe is a rivalry that doesn’t need a gimmick. They’ve both embarked on a long journey to finally get to WWE and now that they’re here it’s all about establishing themselves as world-class competitors. Styles is champ and Joe wants to be.

Why is WWE complicating things by making this a strange edition of The Montel Williams Show?

A Disconnect With The Miz and Bryan

Last week, Daniel Bryan issued a SummerSlam challenge to The Miz. As you’d expect, The Miz played hard to get.

However, just a week later, The Miz simply had a change of mind despite the circumstance never moving.

Miz going from red light to green light is important, but by WWE simply flipping a switch instead of altering the story, we’re left with an incongruent story. Why did The Miz change his mind?

Maybe he has something up his sleeve, but his unjustified acceptance felt a little off.

A ‘Standing O’ for The Bar vs. The New Day

If you didn’t catch SmackDown’s main event, it’s worth skipping your daughters piano concert to get caught up. Even if she’s playing Bach, it won’t reach the level of mastery that The New Day and Bar displayed in their impeccable tag match.

As I re-read that paragraph I realized how much of a wrestling freak I am, but that doesn’t change how good this match was. Go watch it.

The big takeaway here is that The New Day is now booked for a title opportunity at SummerSlam. I’ll bet they win and immediately start up a feud with The Bar that lasts until 2020.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte is SmackDown’s Best Bullet

We’re only two weeks into it, but the story behind Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair looks very promising.

While I’ll be rooting for Lynch at SummerSlam, it may be best if Charlotte leaves Brooklyn as new Champion. That way, Becky has to continue to chase her best friend, biggest rival, and greatest women’s wrestler of all time.

The next time Lynch wins a championship will be one of more poignant feel-good moments in recent memory. SummerSlam could be the perfect stage for that, but holding off could maximize the moment. Regardless, I’m all in on this feud.