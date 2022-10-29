Solution to WWE's New Bray Wyatt QR Code on SmackDown Revealed

Last week's WWE SmackDown teased a new adversary for Bray Wyatt in Uncle Howdy, but this new character and persona made his full debut during tonight's episode, and it was certainly memorable. Uncle Howdy has some issues with this new and improved Wyatt, as after a passionate promo where Wyatt talked about being the best version of himself he's ever been and without any masks, Howdy said that wasn't true and told Wyatt he would not be able to hide from me. WWE also hid a new QR code during this segment, and thanks to @FrugalFrank we now know that the QR code leads to an image of Wyatt with red x's over his eyes and the word Liar written across it numerous times. You can check out the image below.

Going by the words of Uncle Howdy from the segment, this would seem to be him calling out this new direction for Wyatt once more. Wyatt has said this is the best version of himself he's ever shown here, though he admits that he's done some terrible things and he will possibly do more of those in the future.

(Photo: WWE)

During his promo, Wyatt said "And that's what I want ya'll to get used to. This is Bray Wyatt, the real man. "This is the best version of me that will ever be. I am proud to be here today and I'm going to do some spectacular things while I'm here. The truth is that for the majority of my life I've been completely out of control, and I can't help that man. My emotions they don't work like most other peoples. I don't have control, and sometimes they can send me to a very very dark place. And other times, no matter how hard I try, I just don't feel anything at all."

"I think that's part of what makes me me, right? For me to get to where I've gotten, I've had to do some really horrible things, and there's. Part of me really really likes that I don't mind doing horrible things. And I know that that's not the end of it. I know there will come another time when I'm faced with some adversity, and I will be asked to do something completely horrible," Wyatt said.

Uncle Howdy interrupted Wyatt's promo and had some threatening words to share with Wyatt. "Who am I? I'm just a ghost of the man who cured the world of course. You are a fool. You cured the world. You sent him away," Uncle Howdy said. "And now, now the reason why you are just a shell of who you once were. I will teach you to revel in what you are. But you sir, you are a liar. You claim not to wear a mask, but we both know that's not true don't we? You will never be able to hide from me. Your Uncle Howdy."

What did you think of Uncle Howdy? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and SmackDown with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!