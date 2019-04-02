WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon Confirms WrestleMania 35 Main Event Will Be ‘Winner Take All’

Stephanie McMahon opened Monday Night Raw this week with a major announcement regarding the WrestleMania 35 main event. The bout was originally announced as Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship. But after Flair captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu title match against Asuka on SmackDown Live, fans were curious whether or not her new title would be on the line as well. McMahon confirmed that to be the case, saying the main event would have both titles up for grabs in a “Winner Take All” stipulation. Rousey, Lynch and Flair were then booked for a six-woman tag match against the Riott Squad for later in the evening.

The trio would go on to win that match when Rousey locked in an armbar on Liv Morgan, but the three quickly broke out into a fight that caused the local cops to show up. The three were eventually thrown into the back of police cars, only to keep fighting when Lynch and Rousey were put in the back of the same one.

Sunday’s bout will mark the first time a women’s match will serve as the main event of a WrestleMania. In the latest episode of her YouTube series Ronda on the Road, Rousey personally took credit for giving the match its top spot.

“It’s really cool to see people so pissed off, that thought I would fail miserably,” Rousey said. “And see that within one year, I’m in the main event of WrestleMania. You know what? I could promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 would not have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me and I made it happen.”

Other women’s matches on the card include a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the second annual women’s battle royal. Other matches include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. “Demon” Finn Balor.

