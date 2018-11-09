Stephanie McMahon Thinks WWE Can Surpass Disney in Entertainment World

WWE is truly a global product. But before they can take over the world, Stephanie McMahon thinks they need to catch Disney first.

As WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, McMahon spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal and let her company’s lofty ambitions be known.

“10-20-30 years from now, there’s no reason we can’t be as big [as] or bigger than Disney,” she said. “Now that’s a tall order, especially given recent transactions. However, there’s no reason why we can’t get there. You have to dream big, have big, bold goals, and go after them.”

In terms of movies, television, sports, comics, and other media, WWE and Disney technically work on the same platforms. However, no one will ever confuse The Marine 6 for Toy Story.

While Mickey Mouse is far less scandalous than Hulk Hogan in 2018, WWE does have one thing that Disney has yet to establish: a streaming service.

The WWE Network has proven to be quite the weapon for WWE and it’s global conquest. The extensive library makes it easy for any range of fan to go on a wrestling bender and even catch the coveted WWE pay-per-views.

However, Vince McMahon & Co. do have quite a ways to match Disney’s chip count as the wrestling conglomerate’s market cap is over 30 times smaller than Disney’s.

While Disney may have an astronomical head start, WWE did just nab a $1 billion deal with FOX for SmackDown’s television rights. That move won’t officially happen until next fall, but FOX’s investment speaks volumes about WWE’s perception in the world of entertainment.

Could this actually happen? Could WWE catch and eventually surpass Disney? I think it’s safe to bet Vince McMahon will die to try, but Disney is hardly WCW. From our perspective, Stephanie McMahon is letting the world know that WWE is more an institution than a company and will be here longer than all of us.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]