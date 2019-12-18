Sting Pushes for a Match Against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting (real name Steve Borden) retired from in-ring action back in 2015 after suffering a neck injury during a WWE Championship match with Seth Rollins. The injury all-but killed the possibility of match between “The Icon” and The Undertaker, a dream match fans have been demanding for decades. However in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting flat-out stated that, if WWE made the call, he would wrestle “The Phenom” at WrestleMania 36 next April. The idea isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility, as The Undertaker wrestled seven times in the past two years.

“If there was a ‘Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,” Sting said. “I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He later added that he don’t think the match will happen, but admits he thinks about the possibility of the match every year. The former face of WCW compared their potential chemistry to that of his matches with Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) back in the early 1990s.

“I was just thinking about Mick Foley and the matches I had with him way back when he was Cactus Jack,” Sting said. “I’d never seen somebody do more devastation to a human body, his own body, than Cactus Jack. I can still remember the sound of his body hitting the cement. I was also there the night in Germany when he lost his ear. Mick was unbelievable.”

WWE got the conversation of a Sting vs. Taker match going earlier this year with a YouTube video titled “WWE Reimagined” which pitched the idea of Undertaker going to WCW in 1997 and feuding with Goldberg, Hollywood (Hulk) Hogan and, finally, Sting.

The video ended with “The Stinger” in his full white face paint, saying that there was no way Taker would ever be able to beat him.

“There is no way The Stinger is gonna get tombstoned by The Taker,” Sting said. “That ain’t happening. Not on my watch. What would have happened is a few stinger splashes, a death drop, and probably the deathlock. To have Taker at that time, I don’t think there would have been a chance for any kind of comeback for WWE at the time.”

Following the purchase of WCW in 2001, Sting opted to go to TNA (Impact) Wrestling rather than sign with WWE. He finally joined Vince McMahon’s company in 2015 and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H.