Ricochet Defeats Samoa Joe to Win U.S. Title at WWE Stomping Grounds

The bout that many expected to be the best match at WWE Stomping Grounds did not disappoint.

Samoa Joe and Ricochet battled for the WWE U.S. Championship in the third match of the PPV. The early portion of the match was dominated by Joe, including a brutal Uranage he hit out of the corner, followed soon after by a loud chop and enziguiri kick.

The story was the much bigger Samoa Joe using his mass and strength to hold down the smaller, athletic challenger. The announce crew focused on Ricochet’s courage in continuing to fight back against a lot of hard-hitting offense from Joe.

Ricochet ended up fighting back after a crazy spot where he literally walked up Joe’s chest, then took him out with a flying kick to the ear. Ricochet came in with some forearms and a running hurricanrana, followed by a top rope lariat as Joe rolled to the outside. Ricochet followed that up with an insane flip to the outside. He then hit a drop kick and springboard moonsault for a near fall.

Joe fought back, turning the tide once more with a powerslam. After a brutal chop, Ricochet tried to fight back but ran into a big time clothesline. Ricochet continued to kick out despite the vicious offense from Joe, having the announcers talk about how Joe must be frustrated that he couldn’t put Ricochet away.

Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch, but Ricochet jumped over the top rope and used the leverage of the rope to break the hold. Ricochet then went up top and went for the 630, but Joe moved as Ricochet landed on his feet. Joe came in with a clothesline, but Ricochet landed on his feet and hit double knees. He went up top for the 630 again and hit it this time. He covered Joe and won the match via pinfall, becoming the new WWE U.S. Champion.